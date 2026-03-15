Powerful tornado wreaks havoc in Mayurbhanj district, two killed, over 90 houses damaged

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Baripada: A powerful tornado wreaked havoc in Mayurbhanj district this evening leaving at least two persons killed and damaging over 90 houses.

The powerful tornado struck several villages in Karanjia area of the district at around 4.15 PM and lasted around 30 minutes. The nature’s furry uprooted several trees and electric poles in the locality, apart from tearing off rooftops, and sweeping the vehicles off the roads.

An auto-rickshaw, bikes and several pedestrians were blown away near a pond at Kankada village following the strong wind of the tornado. The impact was so severe that the three-wheeler flipped into the air from the road and fell into the pond. Due to this, two persons died on the spot while several others sustained critical injuries.

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The tornado also wreaks havoc in several other villages including Kia and Panposh where a number of houses were damaged and many residents were left injured.

The local fire-fighters with the help of police and people carried out the rescue and restoration work. As per the latest reports, at least 20 injured persons were admitted at Karanjia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.