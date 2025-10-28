Power restoration will be completed within 48 hours: Deputy CM KV Singh Deo on Cyclone preparedness

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Power restoration will be completed within 48 hours, informed Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo while reviewing cyclone preparedness.

While speaking to newsmen, Singh Deo said that fallen poles and damaged transformers remain the biggest challenges during cyclones and to address this, adequate stocks of poles, transformers, and wires have been positioned across all nine potentially affected districts.

He assured that power restoration will be completed within 48 hours, drawing parallels to the swift recovery achieved after Cyclone Dana.

The standing paddy crop, now ready for harvest, faces the twin threat of heavy rainfall and high winds. Sri Singh Deo warned that rain could cause grain discoloration, while strong winds may flatten the stalks, leading to premature germination and losses for farmers.

Advertisement

District Collectors have been instructed to immediately assess cyclone damage and submit reports to the State Government, he informed.

Singh Deo further assured that compensation will be credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) within seven days.

Concluding the briefing, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that the state government and administration are fully prepared and ready to respond swiftly to minimize both infrastructural and agricultural impact.