Power Outage at Hospital Forces Doctors to Treat Patients under Mobile Phone Flashlights

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Pipili: A power outage at Sakshigopal Hospital in Pipili in Puri district of Odisha on Tuesday night disrupted patient care. Hence, the doctors reportedly forced to treat patients using mobile phone flashlights.

The hospital, located along National Highway 316, experienced a power failure in the evening, leaving the dressing room, male ward and diarrhoea ward in darkness for nearly an hour.

With the power supply disrupted, doctors and hospital staff had to rely on mobile phone flashlights while attending to patients.

Although the hospital has a digital generator, it reportedly could not be operated as there is no regular staff member assigned to run it. As a result, patients and medical staff had to wait in darkness until the power supply was restored.

However, the maternity and women’s ward was not affected by the outage as it has an inverter backup system.

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As per reports, this is not the first time that the hospital has faced such problems. Earlier, complaints were raised that lights in front of the nursing room were not functioning following a short circuit. It was alleged that during night hours, hospital staff have had to depend on mobile phone flashlights even for essential services such as administering injections to patients.

The situation has triggered resentment among patients and their relatives, who have expressed concern over the lack of adequate power backup and basic facilities at the hospital.

As the hospital is situated along a national highway, it receives a large number of emergency patients, making uninterrupted electricity supply particularly important.

Patients and their attendants have urged the hospital administration and authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the problem permanently and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.