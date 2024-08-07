Potato scarcity in Odisha hits consumers hard, sells at Rs. 60 in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: Potato godowns in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are empty, the potato scarcity in Odisha seems to have hit consumers hard. Potato trucks seems to have stopped coming to Cuttack’s Chhatrabazar.

Furthermore in Cuttack, potato is seen to be sold at Rs. 60 rupees per kg and in Bhubaneswar it is hovering at around Rs. 50. Potato prices have doubled in just a months’ time. The supply of potato from West Bengal to the state of Odisha has stopped completely. Potatoes are being brought to Odisha from Uttar Pradesh. The required amount of potatoes have not reach the state on time, said sources.

The godowns in which potatoes are stored were seen to be almost empty. On the other hand, the food supply minister said that the situation will be normal soon. Strict action will be taken against black marketers, he had promised while interacting with media earlier this week.

On the other hand, there is dissatisfaction among consumers regarding potato prices. Potato price in Odisha seems to be burning a hole in the pocket of consumers, as this vegetable occupies a pivotal place in most kitchens. The consumers have expressed their utter dismay on the skyrocketing prices of common household vegetables also, especially potatoes. The people whose earning is below the income threshold and middle class families have been badly affected due to rising cost of living.