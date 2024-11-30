Potato prices on a rise in Odisha markets, check prices

Bhubaneswar: Potato prices are on a rise in Odisha as CM Mamta Banerjee had issued a ban on the exports of potatoes to neighbouring states due to less production in West Bengal on Thursday.

This has been a reason of distress among the potato consumers in Odisha. Potato prices on Saturday have seen a rise in different markets in Odisha. The potato godown at Aiginia in Bhubaneswar that on an average receives 300 trucks on potato supplies received only four trucks of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh. This justifies the rising price in potatoes.

On Friday, only three potato trucks arrived from West Bengal. On Saturday another truck arrived.

The potato prices at different places in Odisha are:

Cuttack – Rs 48

Bhubaneswar- Rs 40

Berhampur – Rs 45

Jajpur- Rs 40

Jaleswar (Balasore)- Rs 40