Potato price hikes in Jajpur, after West Bengal govt bans exports to Odisha

Jajpur: The consumers in Odisha are yet again surrounded by the hike in potato price after West Bengal government announced to ban the export of potato and onions on Thursday. This boils down that a hike in the potato prices due to less availability of potatoes can be predicted soon.

For the unversed, Odisha mostly imports potatoes and onions from the neighbouring state of West Bengal. However, due to less production this year, West Bengal government has put up a ban on exports. Hundreds of potato-laden trucks were seen stranded near Belda in West Bengal.

Just a day after the announcement by West Bengal government, the potato price hiked to Rs 40 in Barabati market in Jajpur district. On the other hand, onions sold at Rs 55 per kg in the district. This has become a reason of rising distress among the potato consumers.

Till the harvest of potato and onion in January and February in West Bengal, the government is likely to continue the ban on exports to Odisha. Earlier in August, a similar situation had erupted due to the ban on exports from West Bengal, when the prices soared to Rs 60 per kg.