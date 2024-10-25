Post cyclone DANA landfall now half of Odisha to receive heavy rainfall, Red Alert issued, details here

Bhubaneswar: The process of landfall of cyclone DANA completed a little ago today. Now the severe cyclonic storm DANA has weakened into a cyclone. However, this is not the end because with the impact of the cyclone now most places of Odisha will received rainfall of different degrees. Accordingly, the IMD issued red, orange and yellow alerts for rain.

The Regional Meteorological Center has issued red warning to 9 districts and orange warning to 6 districts. Similarly, yellow warning has been issued to some districts.

Red warning has been issued to Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul and Khurda districts for heavy rain today i.e. 25th October Friday.

Similarly, orange warning has been issued for Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

Regional Meteorological Center has also issued Yellow Warning for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts.

Besides, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts will receive very heavy rains that is 20 to 30 cm of rain. At this time, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in most parts of Puri, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Nayagarh districts and heavy rain is expected in Ganjam, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh and Kandhamal districts.

Rain will affect the entire state for the next 24 hours. Some places of Jajpur, Bhadrak, Puri, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Angul districts are expected to receive more than 20 cm of rain.

Watch the video here: