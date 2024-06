Portion of boundary wall collapses at Malkangiri airport due to rain and thunderstorm

Malkangiri: A portion of the boundary wall of airport collapsed under the impact of rain and thunderstorms on Friday night.

Reports say, the locals have alleged substandard construction work. No casualties have been reported till yet.

Last year, two persons had died after the airport’s wall collapsed.

More details awaited.

