Popular Ollywood singer Humane Sagar hospitalized, AIIMS Bhubaneswar issues these updates on his health condition

Bhubaneswar: Popular Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, after his health condition deteriorated on Friday.

As informed by the hospital authority 36-year-old singer was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Emergency at 1.10 PM today in a very critical condition.

After the initial stabilisation in emergency department, he is admitted to Medical ICU (MICU) under the care of Dr Srikant Behera (intensivist and ECMO Specialist at AIIMS Bhubaneswar) for evaluation and management.

On initial evaluation, he is found to have:

MODS (Multi organ dysfunction syndrome)- Encephalopathy, Shock, Respiratory failure, Acute kidney injury, Hepatopathy, Thrombocytopenia, Coagulopathy

Acute on Chronic liver failure (ACLF)

Bilateral pneumonia

Dilated cardiomyopathy with severe LV systolic dysfunction

At present, Humane Sagar is critically ill-drowsy and disoriented, on non-invasive ventilator support, haemodynamically unstable on vasopressor support, said the latest built of the hospital.

The singer is started on broad spectrum antibiotics and other supportive measures as per the standard protocol. He is under continuous monitoring and evaluation, it added.

