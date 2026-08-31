Poor SC and ST students in Odisha Govt Medical and Engineering Colleges get fee relief

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Bhubaneswar: The meritorious and poor students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories often face financial difficulties during admission to the state government medical and engineering colleges.

Despite facing various challenges, the SC and ST meritorious students clear the competitive examinations. However, they do not have the means to deposit the money at the time of admission. Many such newspapers are regularly published in the media. To solve this problem, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed that no fee will be required to be deposited by these poor students at the time of admission and for a period of six months after admission.

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These meritorious students usually get various scholarships from both the central and state governments. However, it takes 3-4 months to complete the process of getting these scholarships and get the money. So now the students of this category can deposit their admission and tuition fees conveniently after getting their scholarships.

The government will soon issue guidelines in this regard.

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