Polygraph test report of Soumya murder case out, Om Prakash and victim woman caught lying

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Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch has found that Om Prakash, a friend of lynching victim Soumya Ranjan, and the woman involved in the Balianta mob lynching case gave false answers to more than half the questions in a recent polygraph test.

The State Forensic Science Laboratory conducted the test on Saturday and Sunday. Investigators put over 230 questions to the two, and the report indicates that most of the responses were false.

Following the findings, the Crime Branch team is re-examining statements given by both Om Prakash and the woman. Om Prakash has been questioned multiple times since the incident as part of the ongoing investigation into the brutal mob lynching at Balianta, on the outskirts of Odisha capital Bhubaneswar.

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