Poll victory celebrations, usage of firecrackers banned in Puri

Puri: Taking a serious note of the recent horrific firecracker explosion case in Puri that left at least 13 people dead so far, the district administration has banned the poll victory celebrations and usage of firecrackers.

Informing about the restriction on the poll victory celebrations during addressing a press conference, Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said that the results of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be declared tomorrow after the counting of votes. However, victory celebration and procession will not be permitted. Besides, DJ will not be played after counting of votes.

The SP further made it clear that stringent action will be taken against those who will violate the rules.

As per the norms, permission to hold victory procession should be taken from the district administration before 48 hours. However, no political party has sought permission for the same.