Police van skids off road in Odisha’s Cuttack, 2 injured, watch

Cuttack: A Police van skidded off the road and hit the roadside cabins in Cuttack of Odisha on Friday. The accident took place at the Biju Patnaik chowk of Cuttack city. As many as two persons have sustained injury due to the accident.

As per reports, the Police van skidded off the road at Biju Patnaik Chowk and rammed a temporary kiosk on the road side. In this accident, a street vendor as well as a bicycle rider sustained injury.

The case is under the Cantonment Police Station limits in Cuttack. The said Police van has reportedly been engaged in the Reserve Branch of Cuttack Sadar Police.

Further details awaited.

