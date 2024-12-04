Police unearths body of man in Cuttack, probe underway

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: Police unearthed the body of a man on Wednesday in Ratagarh under Barang police limits in Cuttack district.

The deceased was identified as Rajnikant Behera of Andharua Patharagadia. He was staying at his brother-in-law’s house (husband of his wife’s sister).

According to information, his brother-in-law said that he died by a getting hit by a train. However, the question of him being buried under ground still remains unanswered.

But Behera’s wife, Pramila has brought about allegations of a cold-blooded murder by his brother-in-law. She is suspecting that her husband was killed and then buried at the place.

Police probe is underway. More information awaited.

