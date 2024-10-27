Police to wear body cameras to keep an eye on troublemakers inside police station

By Abhilasha

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Sunday have started a pilot project in which the cops at the reception desk will now wear body cameras.

The police at the reception desk will wear body cameras to keep an eye on the troublemakers inside the police station, The body camera will record the audio and video of both police and complainant at the same time.

The Commissionerate police have come up with a new measure to tackle unruly behaviour taking place at various police stations. Whatever gets recorded in the camera, the Commissionerate Police and DCP will be able to watch it LIVE.

The Additional Commissioner Umashankar Mishra paid a visit to the Kharvela police station and inspected whether the devices were properly running.

Earlier, in September, an army officer and his friend were assaulted by police men at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar and five police officer, including an Inspector-rank officer, have been suspended pending a disciplinary procedure for gross misconduct.

Also Read: Bharatpur case: Orissa HC directs immediate installation of CCTVs in all police stations
