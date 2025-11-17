Police to conduct vehicle checks and impose fines in Odisha from December 1

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The police personnel has been authorized to check vehicles and impose fines on vehicles under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act from next month. The new rule will come into effect from December 1, 2025.

Currently, the Road and Transportation Department (RTO) is only allowed to impose fine on vehicles who violate traffic rules. Now the Odisha Police has also been granted permission to do that as well.

The State Private Bus Owners Association and other vehicle owners associations have opposed this decision. According to reports, the bus owners and other vehicle owners associations, will soon called an emergency meeting protesting on police force getting the authorization to check vehicles as well.

Due to which the government and the vehicle owners associations have come to a face-to-face situation.