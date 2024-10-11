Police team attacked while rescuing kidnapped minor girl in Jajpur, 7 cops injured

Jajpur: In an unfortunate incident, a police team was reportedly attacked while rescuing a kidnapped minor girl in Jajpur district today which left at least seven cops injured.

A team of cops from the Delang police station in Puri district reportedly reached the Daleisahi under the Badachana Police Station limits of Jajpur district to rescue a minor girl who, as alleged by her parents, was kidnapped by a youth named Manoj Samal a few days ago.

The Delang police with the help of cops from Badachana Police station conducted a raid in Manoj’s village and tried to rescue the 17-year-old girl while arrangements were being made for her marriage with Manoj.

However, the police team was allegedly attacked by Manoj and some of his family members. At least seven cops were injured following the attack by the miscreants.

Later, Badachana police filed a case against Manoj and his family members and started a search operation to nab the culprits, who fled the spot after attacking the on-duty police team.

Also Read: Two Minor Students Go Missing After Drowning In Mahanadi River In Sambalpur