Police takes Prakash Paswan on two day remand for interrogation

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Rourkela: The Raghunathpali police has taken Prakash Paswan, the main accused in the Rourkela Circuit House gun and ammunition seizure case, on a two-day remand today.

Earlier, the Rourkela police had applied for a five-day remand of Prakash in the court. However, the court only granted him to be taken on a two-day remand.

The police will interrogate Prakash Paswan to get more information about the Circuit House firearm case. The police is expected to interrogate him regarding the collecting bribes from sand contractors, industrialists, and miners. Moreover, his alleged involvement in tender fixing will also be investigated thoroughly.

Prakash’s two other accomplices, Jan Nayak and Amit Nayak, surrendered at Raghunathpali police station in the case of seizure of guns and ammunition from Panposh Circuit House and were produced before the police.

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So far, the police have arrested 12 accused including Prakash in the case of seizure of guns and ammunition from the Circuit House. The forest department has sealed the community center building illegally constructed by Prakash Paswan in the Durgapur reserved forest land.

Prakash Paswan already has 17 different cases filed against him in different police stations of the city.

Recently two more cases were filed against him after allegation were brought that he cheated of lakhs of rupees in different cases from Malgodam residents Siyaram Prasad and Vandana Sahu. The police have started investigating the cases against him.