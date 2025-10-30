Police SI recruitment scam in Odisha: 114 students released on bail

Advertisement

Berhampur: In the Police SI recruitment scam matter in Odisha, today 114 students, who had been arrested earlier, have been released on bail. Yesterday, they had been granted bail by the Court.

As per information, yesterday, the Berhampur Vigilance Court had granted bail to all the 114 candidates. The court granted conditional bail to them after the Crime Branch submitted case diary and CD in the court. They were released on bail with Rs 50,000 and two sureties.

It is to be noted that the candidates had been arrested on 30th of last month while they were trying to flee to Andhra Pradesh in three buses. The mastermind in this case, Shankar Prusty, is still absconding.