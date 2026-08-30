Police SI arrested for alleged domestic harassment of wife in Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: The police has arrested the Sub-Inspector of the Bhadrak Town Police on charges of domestic harassment allegations brought by his wife on Sunday.

According to sources, the SI Gananath Sethi, who is working at Bhadrak Town Police Station, allegedly been physically and mentally abusing his wife for a long time.

The authorities of the police station reportedly tried to solve the matter amicably several times by persuading the SI’ wife. But, the arrested SI allegedly continued to abuse her, and tried to kill her, as per the allegations brought by his wife.

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On Sunday morning, a complaint filed by his wife against SI Gananath Sethi, said Town Police. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested SI Sethi.

Further investigation is underway.