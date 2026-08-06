Police seizes 320kg of ganja worth over Rs 1 Crore in Malkangiri, two arrested

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Kalimela: In a huge success to the police, the Kalimela police station personnel have seized 320 kilograms of cannabis in Malkangiri on Thursday. According to police reports, the seized ganja is said to have an estimated value of over Rs 1 crore.

The police have also arrested two peddlers in connection with the case. According to sources, the arrested deddlers have been identified as Ramakrushana Das of MV-72 and Babulu Datt of MV-71.

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The police have also seized a Mahindra Bolero van and a cash of Rs 11,000 from the arrested indivisuals.

The police have filed a cased on NDPAS law and is conducting further investigation.

Also Read: Five arrested in brown sugar smuggling racket in Ganjam