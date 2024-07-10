Police seize 4 illegal drones during Ratha Yatra in Puri

Puri: Police have reportedly seized as many as four illegal drones during the world famous Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri.

The police had declared the entire stretch of the Bada Danda and some areas around the 12th century shrine and Gundich Temple as ‘No-flying zones’ in view of the Car Festival of the Holy Trinity. The permission of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was needed to use drones or any such materials.

However, defying the restriction, some unidentified use drones illegally to capture photos and videos during the pahandi of the deities and pulling of the chariots. After knowing that the drones were used illegally, the city police soon swung into action and seized the drones.

Meanwhile, Puri City DSP Prasant Kumar Sahoo warning to take stringent action against the people who would use the drones illegally in the ‘No-flying zones.’

Earlier yesterday the city police had informed that it had arrested as many as 12 snatching gang members during the Ratha Yatra and seized a total of 70 mobile phones from their possessions.