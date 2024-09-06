Police personnel, another injured as man attacks with sharp weapon in Jajpur dist, watch

Binjharpur: In a shocking incident, as many as two persons sustained critical injury after being attacked by a miscreant in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place close to the police station in Binjharpur area.

The victim cop has been identified as Sandeep Kumar Sahu and Pradeep Samal, the driver of a 112 vehicle.

As per reports, the miscreant attacked the police personnel with the help of a sharp weapon. However, soon others intervened and the two injured persons were rushed to Binjharpur Community Health Centre (CHC).

On the other hand, Police has launched a manhunt to trace out and arrest the accused miscreant who is at large now.

The reason of the attack is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Watch the video here