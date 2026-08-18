Police nabs 12 looters in Rayagada, 3 cars, 230 grams of gold and 581 silver seized

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Rayagada: In a huge success to Rayagada police, 12 looters have been arrested from different parts of the district, informed SP Raj Prasad in a press conference today. Police have also seized 3 expensive cars along with 230 grams of gold ornaments and 581 grams of silver from the arrested looters.

Apart from this, police have also seized 12 mobile phones, motorcycles and household items..

All the arrested accused are areas under Kashipur, Kalyansinghpur, Kolanara and Rayagada police stations. The SP informed that there are 15 cases against them in different police stations of the district.

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The looters used to rob vacant houses after disabling the CCTV camera around the targeted homes.

To nab the looter gang, the police had formed a special team and even sought help of cyber experts. SP Raj Prasad informed that other looters will be arrested soon.