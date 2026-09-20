Police makes elaborate security arrangements for Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, check details

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Bhubaneswar: In view of the upcoming Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, Commissionerate Police has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Assembly proceedings.

From setting up of Control Rooms to setting up a temporary Hazat at R.O., Bhubaneswar UPD for necessary legal procedures, and from deployment of officers and adequate police forces to constituting special team in plain clothes, the Police Commissionerate has ensured a comprehensive and multi-layered security framework to maintain law and order during the Assembly Session.

According to Commissionerate Police, three control rooms have been established i.e. one at the Northern Gate of OLA, second at Unified Control Room, M.G. Marg and another control room at designated dharana place functioning round the clock.

Two DCPs, six Additional DCPs, 24 ACPs, 134 Inspectors/SIs/ASI/WC, and 36 STU-01 Unit Force along with 60 Traffic Personnel (Havildar/Constable/WC) have been deployed.

Likewise, a total of 11 Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been deployed. While 7 teams have been deployed inside OLA, 2 mobile teams around the Assembly, one team at Traffic PS-1 and one team at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Besides, a special team in plain clothes has been constituted to prevent any self-immolation attempts. This will be monitored by the IIC, Capital PS.

This apart, adequate roof-top arrangements have been made at the Assembly, Strategic Points and other sensitive locations to respond to any unforeseen incident.

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One each dedicated firefighting unit and medical response team kept ready at OLA and required logistic arrangements have been ensured, including ropes, PA-system fitted vehicles, blankets, drinking water, searchlights, CCTV and photographers.

While the DCP Traffic will supervise vehicle parking inside the OLA premises and regulate outer traffic movements to avoid congestion, Static VHF sets have been installed to ensure seamless communication and coordination among deployed units.

The Commissionerate Police also has set up a temporary Hazat at R.O., Bhubaneswar UPD for necessary legal procedures.

Most importantly, one Bomb Disposal Unit has been stationed for immediate response and drones will be deployed, as and when required, to monitor crowd movement and enhance situational awareness.

The Police Commissionerate also has arranged adequate drinking water facilities for deployed staff and visitors.

Meanwhile, Interim Director General of Police (DGP) Vinaytosh Mishra reviewed the security arrangement and briefed all the units to handle any situation.