Police lock Police Officers’ Club in Cuttack

Cuttack: Police reportedly locked the Police Officers’ Club constructed by the Police Officers’ Association at Bellview Square in Odisha’s Cuttack City on Sunday on charges of illegal construction.

According to report, the Police Officers’ Club was constructed while there has been no such association since 2016. A retired police officer was allegedly earning money by running a mandap from the club building.

However, some police officer knew about the illegal activity of the retired police officer and filed a complaint at the Lalbag police station.

Based on the complaint, a team of cops from the Lalbag police station reached the spot and locked the Police Officers’ Club on charges of its illegal usage.