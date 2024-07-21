Police lock Police Officers’ Club in Cuttack

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Police Officers' Club in Cuttack sealed

Cuttack: Police reportedly locked the Police Officers’ Club constructed by the Police Officers’ Association at Bellview Square in Odisha’s Cuttack City on Sunday on charges of illegal construction.

According to report, the Police Officers’ Club was constructed while there has been no such association since 2016. A retired police officer was allegedly earning money by running a mandap from the club building.

However, some police officer knew about the illegal activity of the retired police officer and filed a complaint at the Lalbag police station.

Based on the complaint, a team of cops from the Lalbag police station reached the spot and locked the Police Officers’ Club on charges of its illegal usage.

Also Read: Odisha STA to strictly enforce fire safety regulations in school buses, assures to take strict action against violators

Subadh Nayak 11926 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.