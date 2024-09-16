Police issues traffic advisory in view of PM Modi’s visit to Bhubaneswar, see entire route here

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of Police today issued traffic advisory in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Bhubaneswar on September 17.

The Prime Minister of India will visit Odisha to inaugurate SUBHADRA Yojana Scheme at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar on September, 2024 and huge gathering is expected in and around at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

To ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of general public, by virtue of power conferred on me u/s 28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public Order) Regulations, 2008, the following restrictions and parking arrangement are made for better convenience of general public.

On September 17, 2024 at 7:30 am to 3:00 pm the vehicle restriction is as follows:

No vehicle is allowed to ply on the road i.e. from Jaydev Vihar to NALCO Square and from NALCO Square to Jaydev Vihar and its connecting lane / by lane. During this period vehicles coming from Nandankanna side intending to go towards Jaydev Vihar side will avail the road Damana Sqr.Kelu Charan Park Sainik School – Acharya Vihar or take the route via Sikharchandi School Kalinga Studio chhak – Fire Station- DN School Pathargadia- Sikharchandi. Similarly, vehicles intending to go from Jaydev Vihar towards Nandankanna will avail the road via Acharya Viahr – Sainik School- Kelu Charan Park – Damana Square or avail the route Fire Station- DN School Pathargadia- Sikharchandi. Vehicles from Cuttack side are advised to avail NH 316 for coming towards Bhubaneswar or avail Nandankanan road. Vehicles are advised to take diversion from Behera Sahi chhak for going towards Acharya Vihar or CRPF chhak and avoid coming to Jayadev Vihar. During this period vehicles coming from Cuttack side are not allowed to avail the service road from Acharya Vihar over bridge end towards Jaydev Vihar square. Similarly, vehicles coming from Baramunda side are allowed to avail the service road from Crown Hotel towards Jaydev Vihar square.

Above mentioned restriction will not applicable for the emergency vehicles (Fire and Ambulance). Commissionerate police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack requested the public to plan their route accordingly.

It is worth mentioning that, all the schools and colleges in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will completely remain shut on September 17, 2024. This is due to the PM’s visit to Odisha.

As per reports, PM Modi’s visit to Bhubaneswar shall see the launch the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ in Odisha capital Bhubaneswar on September 17. For this, huge traffic congestion is expected on roads in the capital city. In view of this, all the schools and colleges of Bhubaneswar will be completely closed on that day, a press note from the CMO read on Saturday.

Apart from that, the state government has decided that the first half of the government offices will be closed on that day on September 17.