Police issues traffic advisory for Durga Puja celebration in Bhubaneswar, fine to be imposed on violators

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has reportedly issued traffic advisory for Durga Puja celebration in Bhubaneswar city from October 9 to October 13.

The city police has issued the traffic advisory to ensure better convenience and in the larger interest of public safety and banned the entry of heavy vehicles in the city routes.

The advisory will remain in force from 4 PM to 2 AM of October 9 to October 13 and those who violate the restriction will be fined.

Traffic advisory for Durga Puja celebration in Bhubaneswar:

Khandagiri crossing to Pokhariput crossing and vice-versa via Jagamara and Gandamunda crossing.

Fire Training school crossing to Sishu Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Paika Nagar, Siripur and Ganganagar crossing.

CRP crossing to Power House crossing and vice-versa via Stewart School and Unit-8 DAV School crossing.

Jayadev Vihar crossing to Raj Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Behera Sahi and Sastri Nagar crossing.

Jayadev Vihar to Nadankanan and vice-versa via Xavier, Kalinga Hospital, Damana and Patia crossing.

Acharya Vihar crossing to New Airport crossing and vice-versa via Nicco Park, Patel Marg, Housing Board, Rabindra Mandap and AG crossing.

Acharya Viahr crossing to Kalinga Hospital crossing and vice-versa via Sainik School crossing.

Vani vihar crossing to Sishu Bhawan crossing and vice-versa via Rupali, Sataya Nagar, Ram Mandir, Master Canteen and Rajmahal crossing.

Rasulgarh crossing to Lingipur crossing and vice-versa via Bomikhal, Laxmisagar, Kalpana, Ravi Talkies and Samantarapur crossing.

Both side service roads of NH-16 from Baramunda to Palasuni.

Taking into consideration the volume of traffic and number of devotees, the heavy vehicles coming from Khurda side shall be diverted from Pitapalli to Balikuda via Chandaka and Baranga. Similarly vehicular traffic may be diverted from CRP square to Jaydev Vihar via Ekamra villa.

During Ravan Podi the entire vehicular traffic coming on NH-16 from Cuttack side shall be diverted from Jayadev Vihar to CRP square via Behera shai, Sastri Nagar, Power House and Unit-8 DAV crossing.

However, taking into account the public convenience and safety, the passenger buses coming from Puri to Bhubaneswar will be allowed to ply from Lingipur to Baramunda Bus stand via, Samantarapur, Kalapana, Rajmahal, Sishu Bhawan, Ganga Nagar and Fire training school. Similarly, the buses coming from Baramunda to Puri will avail the same route from Baramunda to Lingipur.

Further, the buses coming from Puri side towards Cuttack side will avail the Bypass on NH from Lingipur to Hi-Tech Chhak (near Sapta Sati Mandir) via Sai Temple, Kesura and Pandar Chhak instead of Kalpana, Laxmisagar, Rasulgarh. Similarly, buses from Cuttack side towards Puri will avail the same route from Hi-Tech chhak (near Sapta Sati Mandir) to Lingipur.

The above regulations shall not apply to Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles. Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack request the public to plan their route accordingly.

The traffic regulations in Bhubaneswar order is passed in the larger interest of public safety and violation of the instant order is an offence punishable U/S 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer of and above the rank of Sub- Inspector of Police or any officer of and above the rank of ASI of Police attached to Traffic Wing, Bhubaneswar with a minimum fine of Rs 500 which may extend up to Rs-1,000 per offence.