Police issues traffic advisory for Cuttack Bali Yatra festival, know where to park your vehicles

Cuttack: Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public order) has issued traffic advisory for the Cuttack Bali Yatra festival which is beginning from tomorrow.

In view of Baliyatra festival being held on the river bank of Mahanadi from 05.11.2025 to 12.11.2025, a large number of visitors and vehicles are expected to throng Cuttack city. To ensure better convenience and in the interest of public safety, by virtue of power conferred on me U/s28 of Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 36 of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic and Public order) Regulation 2008,

According to police the following restrictions are imposed for plying of vehicles in and around Cuttack city from 2 PM to till the disposal of crowd between November 5 and November 12.

In view of anticipated heavy rush of visitor to Bali Yatra, movement of heavy and commercial vehicles within the Cuttack city limits shall remain restricted, during peak hours to ensure smooth traffic flow and pedestrian safety. However, uninterrupted passage shall be provided to emergency vehicles such as Ambulance, Fire Brigade, Police and utility service vehicles. Traffic personnel deployed at key junctions will ensure priority clearance for such movements.

Light vehicles coming from Bhubaneswar via Nandankanna, Baranga, Trisulia will reach at Netaji Setu and by taking left turn at Bellview chhak (Judicial Academy) they will reach at Biju Pattnaik Park via CDA -11 and park their vehicles at Bhuasuni Ground or Krushak Bazaar Ground and avail shuttle bus service to reach the Baliyatra Ground.

Light vehicles coming from Athagarh and Banki side via Naraj Bridge and Madhusudan Bridge can park their vehicles at Bhuasuni Ground, Gorakabar Ground, or Christian Ground and avail shuttle bus service to reach the Baliyatra Ground.

Two wheeler coming from Satichaura chhak via Shelter chhak and Kanika chhak towards Baliyatra Ground may park their vehicles in the designated parking places at Dayaashrama Parking Ground or Upper Baliyatra Ground (Zone- I & II).

From Chahata Square, three-wheelers and four-wheelers may proceed towards the designated parking places i.e. Bhuasuni Ground, Gorakabar Ground, or Christian Ground. Those vehicles may not be allowed towards Bali Yatra from Deer Park.

From Deer Park Square and Madhukunj Park Square, no vehicle shall be allowed towards Bali Yatra ground. Those vehicles must park their vehicles at Christian Ground, Dayashram Front Ground (2-wheelers) or Upper Bali Yatra Ground Zone-1 & Zone-2 (2-wheelers).

No four wheeler or three wheeler vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra Ground from Chandi Chhak via Cambridge School. These vehicles will park at Christian Padia or Gorakabar Parking Ground via Kanika chhak and Biju Pattanaik chhak. However, only two-wheelers will be allowed towards Baliyatra Ground from Chandi Chhak via Cambridge School. They will park in the designated parking area at Dayashrama / Upper Baliyatra parking after taking left turn from PHD office chhak.

No four-wheeler and three-wheeler shall be allowed towards Nari Seva Sadan from Samaj Office chhak. They can proceed towards Baliyatra Ground via Mission Road, Chandi Chhak, Kanika Chhak and Biju Pattanik Chhak, after parking their vehicles in the designated parking ground at Christian Padia or Gorakabar Parking ground.

From Reserve Police Line, no three-wheelers or four-wheelers are allowed to proceed towards Baliyatra. Only two-wheelers may use this route and enter via Odisha Police Association Square → Madhusudan Square and park at Upper Bali Yatra Zone-1 & Zone-2(Only for two wheelers).

No vehicles shall be allowed towards Baliyatra Ground via Kill Khana near Lions Eye Hospital chhak.

Those vehicles coming from Jobra chhak and Matamatha chhak towards Baliyatra ground shall be allowed upto the blocking point at opposite side of Chief Justices Residence. They must park their vehicles in the designated parking ground i.e. parking 1,2,3,4 inside Baliyatra Ground.

No vehicle from this side can go directly via ring road towards Gadagadia Temple. All vehicles exiting must take the Silver City Boating Club main gate on Ring Road → Matamatha/Jobra Square.

From Grinar Hotel Square, no vehicle shall be allowed towards Madhusudan Statue. Vehicles must turn right towards the Ring Road and park at Silver City Boating Club Parking No.1,2,3,and 4.

Shuttle bus service will be provided by the administration from Bhuasuni Parking to Cantonment Police Station. Parking

Parking Places:

Krushak Bazaar Ground Parking, Bidanasi Bhuasuni Ground Gorakabar Ground (Two-wheelers & Four-wheelers) Christian Ground near Anand Bhawan (Two-wheelers & Four-wheelers Christian Ground near Anand Bhawan (Two-wheelers & Four-wheelers In front of Chief Justice Residence – Silver City Boating Club Parking 1, 2, 3 & 4 7. Matamatha Parking Ground Parking near BOSE Engineering College Matamatha Parking Ground Hadia Patha Parking Upper Bali Yatra Ground – Zone-1 & Zone-2 (Two-wheelers only)