Police issue challan against Paralympian Pramod Bhagat for alleged drunken driving

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has reportedly issued a challan against Paralympian Pramod Bhagat allegedly for drunken driving in Bhubaneswar last night.

According to reports, police issued the challan against Bhagat after his vehicle was caught near the Omfed Square during a checking yesterday. Cops also seized his four-wheeler and registered a case against him.

Meanwhile, the para-shuttler refuted the allegation, saying that he was not in the vehicle and was outside the State Capital City at that time when the challan was issued against him for alleged drunken driving.

It is to be noted here that the city police intensified its drive against drunken driving under the “Safe City Drive” and seized 25 vehicles yesterday. They also filed cases against 4 individuals ad recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for those found guilty of drunken driving.