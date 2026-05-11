Police Intensify Night Patrolling, Vehicle Checks in Bhubaneswar after Balianta Lynching

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Bhubaneswar: Following a review meeting chaired by the DGP on Sunday over the law and order situation after the Balianta mob lynching case, the Commissionerate Police has intensified night patrolling and vehicle checking across Bhubaneswar.

Facing criticism after the Balianta incident, the police have now shifted into ‘action mode’ to tighten crime control and security arrangements in the capital.

On Sunday night, heavy patrolling and blocking-cum-checking drives were seen on several major streets.

Police officers were alerted after the DGP’s instructions. An important meeting of senior officers of the Commissionerate Police was held with the Director General of Police on Sunday.

After the discussion, a special strategy was prepared to maintain law and order in the city.

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The patrolling system has been strengthened to check the movement of criminals, especially at night.

A strict watch has also been kept on drunk driving, with police noting that Sunday is a public holiday and the possibility of drunk driving remains high in various parts of the city.

Keeping this in mind, police have intensified the checking process with the help of breathalyzers.

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