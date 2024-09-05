Police intensify “Safe City” drive, seize 21 motorcycles with modified silencers and remove 23 multi-horns from buses

Bhubaneswar: In a dedicated effort to make the city safer and reduce noise pollution, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has launched a strict crackdown on the use of “multi-horns” and “modified silencers” by long-distance buses and motorcycles.

The operation was carried out by Traffic P.S-II in front of Crown Hotel, Nayapalli, and by Traffic P.S-I at AG Square under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, and with the leadership of DCP Traffic Tapas Das and ACP Traffic BBSR Jayant Kumar Dora. Both Traffic Police Stations I & II actively participated in the drive.

Traffic P.S-II removed 23 multi-horns from buses, imposing fines of Rs 500 each, totalling Rs 11,500. Likewise, Traffic P.S-I seized 21 motorcycles with modified silencers at AG Square, imposing fines of Rs 500 each, totalling Rs 10,500.

This intensified drive is part of the Commissionerate Police’s ongoing efforts under the “Safe City Drive” to keep the city’s environment free from noise pollution.

With a “Zero Tolerance Approach” to reckless motorists, the police are committed to ensuring that violators will face legal consequences, including vehicle seizures and fines.