Police intensifies crackdown on multi-horn usage in Bhubaneswar, 48 buses fined

Bhubaneswar: In a sincere effort to ensure a safer city and reduce noise pollution, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack has launched a rigorous crackdown on the use of “multi-horns” by buses under its “Safe City Drive” and fined a total of 48 buses.

The city police conducted checking of buses today at Baramunda and Vanivihar under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police, Sanjeeb Panda and leadership of DCP Traffic, Tapas Das, and ACP Traffic, BBSR, Jayant Kumar Dora, with active involvement from the Traffic Police Stations I & II. During the drive, multiple horns were removed from 48 buses.

The enforcement team specifically targeted buses at Baramunda and Vhanivihar area, where traffic police officers worked diligently to check buses and removed illegal multi-horns. Total of 48 buses were detected with multiplehorns, and 75 horns were removed from those buses. Each violator was fined Rs 500, and a total fine of Rs 24,000 was collected as under the Odisha Urban police Act.

The buses from which the horns were removed included names such as Joshi, Baloon, Jagannath, Deccan, Bajrang, Basudev, Suna Rupa, Nilamadhaba, Shree Sai, Manorama, Sarathi, Chakadola, Shree Laxmi, Hamsafar, Mani, Siva, Biswal, Samal, Chandan, Namaskar, Kingfisher, Time Star, and Krishna.

The Twin City Police Commissioner emphasized the importance of road safety and the need to protect the environment from noise pollution. He urged bus owners to remove multiple horns voluntarily.

