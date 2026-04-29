Police havildar sits in protest in front of SP office demanding justice in Angul

Advertisement

Angul: Woman police havildar Sumitra Biswal is sitting in protest in front of the Angul SP office, demanding justice against torture and workplace pressure by upper level officers.

Police havildar Sumitra Biswal has brought allegations against two upper level officer that they subjected her to prolonged mental harassment, workplace pressure.

Advertisement

It is noteworthy to mention that the female havildar resigned from her post on March 30. She has brought allegations against Reserve Inspector Govind Mahari and Force Section Office Havildar Suvrakant Sahu.

Sumitra had filed a complaint against two people for not giving her leave and for mental harassment. Earlier, Angul SP Rahul Jain had ordered an investigation into the incident, but no action has been taken so far, the woman habildar is of the opinion.