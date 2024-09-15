Police files cases against 4 individuals, seize 25 vehicles for drunken driving in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police intensified its drive against drunken driving under “Safe City Drive” in Bhubaneswar and filed cases against 4 individuals and seized a total of 25 vehicles.

The city police carried out the drive against drunken driving last night under the direct supervision of Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh and DCP Traffic Tapas Kumar Das.

The Traffic P.S. I & II were particularly active by seizing 18 vehicles, including high-end models like Vehicle like Toyota Fortuner, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV-300, Maruti Ertiga, Grant i10, Maruti Baleno etc. are seized in this drive. Among these, Traffic P.S-I seized 4 four-wheeler vehicles, including 2 two-wheeler involved in reverse riding.

Traffic P.S-II, on the other hand, seized 12 vehicles, of which 11 were four-wheelers & one two-wheelers, with 5 four-wheeler and 01 two-wheeler involved in reverse riding and dangerous drunken driving.

Criminal cases have been filed against 4 individuals who were found to be heavily intoxicated and detected them in reverse riding with dangerous driving, with some even attempting to run over police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police has recommended the suspension of driving licenses to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for those found guilty of drunken driving. Offenders will be required to pay fines in court and obtain a release order before reclaiming their seized vehicles.

Twin City Police Commissioner, Sanjeeb Panda, emphasized the importance of road safety and urged the public to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. He stated, “The safety of our citizens is our top priority. We urge everyone to refrain from drunken driving, as it poses significant danger not only to the violators but also to the public on the road.”

