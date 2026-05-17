Police encounter in Sambalpur:1200 Corex bottles seized, four arrested

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Sambalpur: Police busted a large illegal drug consignment coming from outside with the intention of increasing drug trafficking in the city.

Police have arrested four people and seized about 1200 bottles of Corex from the area under Burla police station.

According to police, the accused had planned to build a large stock of drugs in the city to avoid strict police checks during the upcoming Sitalsasthi festival. They were travelling to Sambalpur from Cuttack with 10 cartons of Corex in a car. They aimed to enter the city through Burla, Rengali and Sadar police station areas.

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After being intercepted, the accused tried to escape and opened fire on the police. In retaliation, police also fired two rounds. The main accused Rameshwar Patra, who was driving the vehicle, was injured in the exchange of fire.

Police have arrested him and three others. A vehicle, the intoxicating syrup and a deadly weapon were seized from the scene.

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