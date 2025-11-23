Police encounter in Rourkela: Three criminals injured

Three notorious criminals were injured in police encounter in Rourkela today. All injured accused have been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

By Sunita

Advertisement

Rourkela: Three notorious criminals were injured in police encounter in Rourkela today. All injured accused have been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The police is suspecting that these criminals were involved in the large theft case that took place in Banai, Koida, and Barasua.

Also Read: 37 Maoists including two top Maoist leaders surrender

 

Advertisement

x