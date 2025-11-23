Police encounter in Rourkela: Three criminals injured
Three notorious criminals were injured in police encounter in Rourkela today. All injured accused have been admitted to Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.
The police is suspecting that these criminals were involved in the large theft case that took place in Banai, Koida, and Barasua.
