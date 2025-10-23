Police detains another accused in Pitabas Panda death case

Advertisement

Berhampur: Police have taken another accused Sunil Hota in their custody in relation to senior lawyer Pitabas Panda’s death case.

According to sources, after shooting Pitabas Panda, accused Uma Bisoi and accused Kurupati Bhuyan, who fired the shots, stayed at Sunil’s farmhouse in Jaipur for four days. The police may produce Sunil, who was picked up from Jaipur while both were absconding, in court today.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the police arrested 12 people in this murder case and produced them in court. They are lodged in different wards of the Berhampur Mandal Jail. Meanwhile, the BJD Ganjam branch will hold a peaceful protest march this afternoon to protest the arrest of Vikram Panda. Similarly, the BJP will hold a press conference at 11 am.