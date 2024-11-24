Police detains 80 in gambling den raid in Nuapada, know details here

By KalingaTV Bureau
gambling den

Nuapada: As many as 80 persons were detained and 20 cars were seized along with Rs 29 lakhs after police busted a gambling den in Chalamuda village under Jonk police station limits in Nuapada district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Superintendent of Police, Nuapada (SP) G R Raghavendra, Koraput police and Nuapada police raided the gambling den and seized over Rs 29 lakhs, 20 cars, mobile phones and other things used for gambling. Police has detained 80 persons engaged in the massive gambling.

Probe is underway. More information awaited.

Also Read: Major road accident as container rams into tollgate in Balasore, 2 dead
You might also like

Pick-up van carrying hen overturns in Keonjhar

Major road accident as container rams into tollgate in Balasore, 2 dead

Odisha Govt effects IAS reshuffle, Yamini Sarangi becomes Commercial Taxes and GST…

4th Annual Convocation of KISS Deemed to be University held, watch