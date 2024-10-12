Police detain ‘Rangila Baba’ for abduction of woman in Athagarh, watch

Athagarh: Dhenkanal police picked up Kaibalya Jani alias Rangila Baba on Saturday on the charge of abducting a young woman. Police picked up Rangila Baba from the Sutikshna Ashram in Sompada area under Tigiria police station limits in Cuttack district.

As per reports, the father of the allegedly abducted girl had filed a complaint in Police Station regarding abduction of his daughter. On that basis Police was carrying out investigation.

Today, with the help of Dhenkanal Sadar SDPO and the help of Dhenkanal and Tigiria Police, Police conducted raid on Sutikshya Ashram that is under the Tigiria police station limits.

Baba’s car has also been seized. During the search, some objectionable items were found in Baba’s car along with some intimate photos of the young woman and a jeans pant that is considered belong to the woman.

