Police constable’s house looted while he was at work in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: In a daring stunt that has left public dumbfounded over the audacity, miscreants have looted jewelery and money worth lakhs from the house of a police officer in Jhalsukha under the Dharmashala police limits of Jajpur district.

The robbery took place in the house of Bidyadhar Sethi, who is currently working as a police constable in Jajpur Road police station. Meanwhile, his wife works as a teacher at Haripur School. Both of them had gone to work after locking up their house when the robbery took place.

According to the reports, the robbers took advantage of the absence of police constable and his wife in the house and looted one lakh rupees in cash, 200 grams of gold along with 200 gram silver ornaments.

The looters had reportedly climbed over the wall and broke the lock of the house main door.

On being informed, the Dharmashala police have filed a case and are investigating the incident.

