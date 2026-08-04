Police constable found dead inside parked car in Mayurbhanj, police begins probe

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Mayurbhanj: A police constable was found dead in a parked car at NH-18 of Padmanavpur of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Basanta Mahanta, a native of Jharpokhariar.

As per reports, an unidentified car was found parked by roadside since 11 am yesterday. As it remained there till afternoon, the villagers grew suspicious and found Mahanta’s body lying in the car seat.

On seeing this, the locals immediately informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and recovered the body from the car and sent it for post-mortem.

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Later, the police have registered a case of unnatural death. They stated that the cause of the death will be ascertained once the post-mortem report is out.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the death of Constable Basanta Mahanta. The police are also examining whether any clues have been found at the crime scene.