Police constable commits suicide in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, a police constable allegedly died by suicide after firing himself from his service weapon at the Nayagarh police barracks in Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sethi, a constable from the Bahadajhola area. According to reports, Sunil had been recently engaged, and his wedding was planned to take place in the coming days.

On Tuesday night, Sunil is said to have sent a final message to his fiancée. The following morning, his body was found on the rooftop of the barracks.

Police and a scientific team reached the spot, recovered the body, and launched an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary findings suggest that Sunil’s engagement was opposed by family members, and it is suspected that family pressure may have driven him to take the extreme step, Nayagarh Superintendent of Police (SP) stated.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to his suicide.