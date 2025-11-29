Police constable arrested for involvement in cattle smuggling in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Telkoi police has arrested a constable for being allegedly involved with cattle smugglers in Keonjhar district. The constable identified as Gourahari Patra has been forwarded to court by the police.

On November 26, the police team seized three vehicles carrying cattles for smuggling. During the investigation, the police team found Patra was caught passing on information about police movements and actions to the smugglers.

Advertisement

After that the police had been tracking his activities and monitoring his mobile phone based on inputs from the intelligence unit. Patra was caught passing on information, leading to his arrest and subsequent forwarding to court.