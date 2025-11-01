Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh briefs on skeletal remains found in Chandaka

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh has briefed on the finding of the skeletal remains in Chandaka forest yesterday. Busting the story within 24 hours Police said that the murder had been done in suspicion of sorcery.

The deceased has been identified as Balaram Deogam. The accused has been identified as Kanhei Hembram and another.

As per police investigation a Forest guard and a labourer committed the crime in suspicion of witchcraft.

Advertisement

Police have arrested both the accused persons and recreated the crime scene also. A necklace of the deceased had been found from the crime scene which became instrumental to identify. The scientific team, Chandaka Police and other police personnel investigated the case and bust it within 24 hours of recovery of the skeletal remains.