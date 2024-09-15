Police Commissioner reviews security arrangement for PM Modi’s visit, 81 platoons of forces to be deployed

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda today reviewed security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State Capital City on September 17.

While speaking about the security arrangements, the Police Commissioner today informed that the PM’s security has been arranged as per the Blue Book. As many as 81 platoons of police force will be deployed along with 11 DCPs, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACPs, 100 IICs, and 300 senior police officers.

Adequate women cops will also be stationed along with Special Tactical Unit (STU), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), he added.

Panda further said that security personnel have been deployed at the high-rise buildings and apartments and proper traffic arrangements also have been planned.

“Barricades have been erected in the crowded localities of the State Capital city. Besides, Dog and mob squads have been roped-in for MP’s security. Moreover, cop will be deployed in civil dress. This apart, the city police has declared no-flying zones from the airport to Janata Maidan and Gadakana,” he said.

Temporary control rooms have been set up at Janata Maidan and Gadakana, Panda added.

Meanwhile, an eight-member team of the Special Protection Group (SPG) has already arrived in Bhubaneswar ahead of the PM”s visit to launch the Subhadra Yojana of Odisha government.