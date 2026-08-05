Police Caution Taxpayers Over Fake Income Tax Refund Messages on WhatsApp

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As taxpayers across the country continue filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs), the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has cautioned citizens against a surge in cyber fraud attempts that exploit the ongoing filing season to target unsuspecting individuals.

The police, through a public advisory shared on social media, warned that fraudsters are posing as officials of the Income Tax Department and circulating fake notices via WhatsApp. These messages are designed to appear authentic and often pressure recipients into taking immediate action.

According to the advisory, the scammers typically claim that the recipient has an unresolved tax issue or is eligible for a pending income tax refund. By creating a false sense of urgency, they attempt to convince users to open attachments or follow instructions without verifying the source.

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Police said many of these fraudulent messages contain files in formats such as .zip or .exe. Downloading or opening such attachments can install malicious software on a user’s device, allowing cyber criminals to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information.

If a device is infected, fraudsters may steal banking credentials, passwords and other personal data, exposing victims to financial losses and identity-related cyber crimes, the advisory noted.

The Commissionerate Police has urged citizens to exercise caution while dealing with ITR-related communications. People have been advised to verify the authenticity of any message claiming to be from the Income Tax Department and refrain from clicking on unknown links or downloading suspicious files received through messaging platforms or other unsolicited sources.

With cyber fraud cases becoming increasingly sophisticated during the tax filing period, the police have appealed to taxpayers to remain vigilant and rely only on official channels for income tax-related communication.