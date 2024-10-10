Police busts country liqour den in Tigiria and Khuntuni, two liquor mafia’s arrested

Cuttack: The Cuttack Rural police on Thursday busted a country liquor den during a raid at Khuntuni and Tigiria and seized a huge quantity of country liquor and arrested two mafia’s in this connection.

As per reports the Khuntuni and Tigiria police conducted raid at Dalua Jungle under Khuntuni police limits and seized over hundred litres of country liquor and pocha (fermented rice) and fertilisers, molasses and pots used for making illegal liquor have also been seized.

Meanwhile, Tigiria police also conducted raid at the country liqour den at Karadapalli area and seized huge amount of illegal liquor and ingredients used for making the liquor.

Yesterday, Cuttack Rural SP Prateek Singh paid a surprise visit to Athagarh and Tigiria police station, after which the raids were conducted.