Police bust Paradip woman death case, accused raped, killed and threw victim from building

Paradeep: Police have cracked the woman’s death case of February 23 in Paradip, Jagatsinghpur district, Odisha. Investigation revealed that the accused youth raped and murdered her, then threw her from the fourth floor of a building.

According to information received, the accused had brought the woman under the pretext of giving her lift. He later raped her and killed her by pushing her from the fourth floor of the building in Paradeep.

The identity of the deceased woman has been ascertained; she is from Tirtol area. The accused, a youth from another state, had brought the woman to Paradip on the pretext of providing lift. After allegedly raping her, he pushed her from the 4-storey roof. The information was got from CCTV footage. The accused is being interrogated at Paradip Adarsh police station.

The woman’s naked body was found in Tarenigada on February 23. A scientific team reached the roof and seized the woman’s clothes hanging from the gas pipe of the house, along with the CCTV hard disk. Police interrogated 8 people, including the house owner, in connection with the case.