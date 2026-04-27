Police bust LPG black marketing racket in Bhubaneswar, one arrested

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Bhubaneswar: Chandrasekharpur police busted an LPG black marketing racket and arrested a man from the Chunukoli slum area in Bhubaneswar today.

Acting on a tip-off about the LPG black marketing racket in the Chunukoli slum area, a team of cops from Chandrasekharpur police station conducted a raid and arrested a man whom they identified as Manoj Kumar Sahoo of Salipur in Cuttack district.

During the raid, police also seized as many as 11 filled LPG cylinders, 8 empty cylinders, an auto-rickshaw, several gas booking receipts and consumer cards.

According to police, Manoj, who is a former manager of a gas agency, misused his previous position to access consumer details and managed to identify the consumers who use less quantity of domestic gas. He also managed to get their gas cards by paying them Rs 500 as commission for each cylinder.

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After getting the gas cards, Manoj used to book subsidised LPG cylinders in bulk and later divert them for black marketing. He used to get each domestic LPG cylinders for Rs 950 but sell for a high price ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read: 62 LPG Cylinders Seized During Eviction Drive In Bhubaneswar